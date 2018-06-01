Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Police Department is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man last year.

Investigators say the 19-year-old was shot in the head near the 2200 block of West Cecil B. Moore Avenue on Jan. 9, 2017.

Police are looking for a person of interest described as a black male that appears to be in his late 20s to late 30s, tall, and with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black long-hooded winter coat and distinct athletic type high-top shoes.

The man is believed to frequent the area of the 2200 and 2300 blocks of Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.