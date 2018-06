Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A PECO worker was injured after a transformer blew out on Friday in North Philadelphia.

The fire department responded to the 1000 block of North 4th Street for a report of an explosion around 11:30 a.m.

Officials say the worker was burned by the transformer.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital in stable condition with burns to his body.

No one else was injured.