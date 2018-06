Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

FARGO, N.D. (CBS) — Police in North Dakota are searching for a “monster” on this National Doughnut Day.

Police say on Friday they responded to a homicide in the 200 block of 4 Street N.

At the scene they found a jelly doughnut split in half.

“Our detective is actively investigating and following up on all leads. We will work diligently to find the monster who did this,” police said.