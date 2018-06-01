PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — KYW-TV Philadelphia news anchor Jessica Dean will guest co-host on the Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show, THE TALK, Tuesday, June 5 (2:00-3:00 PM, ET), joining hosts Julie Chen, Eve, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood with scheduled guest, singer Meghan Trainor.

Throughout the week, news anchors from CBS Television Stations around the country will serve as guest co-hosts:

· Monday, June 4: Kristine Johnson, News Anchor, WCBS-TV, New York

· Tuesday, June 5: Jessica Dean, News Anchor, KYW-TV, Philadelphia

· Wednesday, June 6: Irika Sargent, News Anchor, WBBM-TV, Chicago

· Thursday, June 7: Chris Wragge, News Anchor, WCBS-TV, New York

· Friday, June 8: Pat Harvey, News Anchor, KCBS-TV, Los Angeles

CBS’ Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK features a panel of well-known news and entertainment personalities discussing current events, pop culture, contemporary issues, family, celebrity and the trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Julie Chen, Eve, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood, who swap stories, challenge each other on issues and engage the studio audience and viewers at home about events in the headlines and their own homes. Show segments include guest interviews with entertainers and newsmakers, musical performances, cooking demos with celebrity chefs, as well as real-world advice. Multiple Daytime Emmy Award winner John Redmann serves as executive producer. Gilbert, who developed the show, is also an executive producer. Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews are co-executive producers.