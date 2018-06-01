Ryan Mayer

John Smoltz is one of the best pitchers that baseball has ever seen. The 8x All-Star and World Series champion was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015 when he appeared on the ballot for the first time. Now, he’s finding success in another sport: golf.

On Thursday, the 51-year-old Smoltz qualified for the U.S. Senior Open winning a three-man playoff to earn the final spot in the field. According to Golf.com, Smoltz was able to win the playoff despite carding a double bogey on the third playoff hole.

What an incredible day of golf at Planterra Ridge GC! Jack Larkin and Sonny Skinner tied for medalist honors and John Smoltz secured the third qualifying spot in a playoff! Good luck in the #USSeniorOpen! Final Leaderboard ➡️ https://t.co/P9kByrihIy pic.twitter.com/rs8sEnEUvs — Georgia State Golf Association (@GSGA) June 1, 2018

Smoltz isn’t the first athlete we’ve seen attempt the crossover into the golf world as former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has tried to qualify for the U.S. Open each of the last two years. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has played in several pro-am tournaments over the past couple of seasons as well. Smoltz was known for being an avid golfer during his baseball career, often playing with Braves teammates and fellow Hall of Fame inductees Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine.

The Senior U.S. Open is set to be held at The Broadmoor-East Course in Colorado Springs, Colorado beginning on Thursday June 28th and ending Sunday July 1st.