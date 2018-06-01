BREAKING: 2 Injured In Lehigh Valley Mall Shooting, Police Say
HORSHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Residents are still waiting to learn when they can safely use and drink water from the tap in Horsham Township.

A boil water advisory remains in effect for the area between Limekiln Pike, County Line, Blair Mill and Welsh Roads.

More than 16,000 residents and 150 businesses are affected.

The water warning also forced many restaurants and all Hatboro-Horsham schools to close for the day.

The disinfection system at a township well stopped working last night.

Utility crews fixed it, but now they’re waiting for results from water tests to come back.

Officials hope to lift the advisory as soon as Saturday.

