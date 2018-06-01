PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The pomp and circumstance always brings out emotional moments for graduates and their families.

For the Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School’s class of 2018, it’s an even more special day–100 percent of the graduating senior class has been accepted into a four-year college or university. Faculty members attribute a valuable work-study program for the impressive statistic.

“We have an awesome work-study program where five days a month students are working jobs at Comcast, Deloitte, the mayor’s office, CHOP, and those jobs are earning them money that goes to tuition,” said Dr. Michael Gomez, principal of Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School. “So they are learning high academics in a rigorous college prep program, but they are also learning from a corporate setting.

“This is what we’ve been waiting for four years,” one student said.

For these graduates, the sky is the limit and they’re dreaming big.

“I’m thinking immigration law but I might try forensic science,” one student said.

“I know what I’m gonna do, I’m gonna do exercise science,” said another student.

Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School is now in its sixth year as a college prep school. Many of these graduates will be the first in their family to attend college. It’s a proud moment for the students, their loved ones and faculty members–all knowing that the future looks bright and boundless.

This is the largest graduating class here at Cristo Rey High School. Thirty-four percent of these graduates will have 100 percent of their college costs covered.