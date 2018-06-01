Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz held a charity softball game at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night.

The charity game also featured a home run derby, family-fun activities and a silent auction.

Many of Wentz’s team were in attendance for the game.

“I remember sending out a big group text and about 90 percent of them were like ‘I’m in.’ And the only ones who couldn’t were banged up or had something already planned. Just to have my teammates’ support and really the entire community it means a lot to me,” said Wentz.

The event raises money to support the AO1 Foundation.