LUMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) — A Burlington County man has been sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison for fatally beating an acquaintance with a baseball bat and burying his body.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina announced Friday that 26-year-old Bryan Costello, of Lumberton, was sentenced to 15 years in state prison for the 2016 murder of 23-year-old Justin DuBois. Costello admitted he fatally beat DuBois with a baseball bat and buried the body in the backyard of his family’s home with the help of his brother, 29-year-old Christopher Costello.

Bryan Costello pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in April. Christopher Costello was convicted in March of hindering apprehension and desecration of human remains, and faces a retrial next month on an aggravated manslaughter charge.

Authorities discovered DuBois’ body in October 2016 after he was reported missing by a relative. Investigators executed a search warrant at the Costellos’ residence and uncovered DuBois’ body.

Bryan Costello must serve 85 percent of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.