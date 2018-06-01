Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey Turnpike

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — An accident is causing a traffic mess on the New Jersey Turnpike in Burlington County on Friday.

Authorities say a flatbed truck was involved in an accident with another vehicle on the turnpike westbound at Mile Marker 4.2 in Florence Township.

Three people were injured in the accident, but the extent of their injuries are not known.

Two lanes of the turnpike are currently shut down.

