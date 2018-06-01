SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Dozens of dead turtles were found on a Sea Isle City beach earlier this week.

Vermont Will Pay People $10,000 To Move There And Work Remotely

The Sea Isle Beach Patrol says a person walking on the 11th Street beach on Monday morning found approximately 80 dead turtles. The turtles were not far from a crab trap.

Beach patrol says that restrictors to keep turtles from getting inside the traps were removed. They believe the turtles may have climbed inside the traps and were not able to come up for air, causing them to die.

Fan Who Allegedly Punched Police Horse Is Suing Eagles, Cops

New Jersey State Police is investigating as to who owned the trap, why it was there and who emptied the dead turtles out of it.