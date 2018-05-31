Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the young hockey players who survived a deadly bus crash in Canada has come to Philadelphia as he will receive specialized spinal treatment at Shriners Hospital for Children.

Arriving at the hospital on Thursday, Ryan Straschnitzki remained hopeful.

“I’m just keeping a positive mindset, setting goals, just being a good person,” he said.

The 19-year-old ice hockey player is learning to adjust to life after last month’s deadly bus accident in Canada that paralyzed him from the chest down.

On April 6, as the Humboldt Broncos headed to a game, the junior ice hockey team’s coach bus collided with a semi-trailer truck.

Sixteen people died, including head coach Darcy Haugan and assistant coach Mark Cross, and 13 more were injured.

“Coach Darcy and Coach Mark were such humble guys and they taught us there’s more to life than just hockey. They not only taught us to be good hockey players, they taught us to be good people,” he said.

The teen initially received treatment in Canada and will now continue his care at Shriners, which has a dedicated spinal cord rehab program for children and teens.

He and his father left Calgary early Thursday morning on a medical flight, which stopped in Duluth, Minnesota, then arrived in Philadelphia. What they won’t have to worry about is how to pay for treatment. It’s all covered by insurance and a Shriners’ endowment fund.

“We’re here to help him be as independent and functional as possible and gain as much recovery as he can,” said care manager Kim Curran.

Straschnitzki suffered a spinal cord injury, a broken collarbone, and a punctured lung among other things.

His father, Tom Straschnitzki, says he and his wife waited by the phone for news after the crash.

“It was horrific when we first found out but when we found out he was alive, we just moved on from there and take it day by day,” he said. “He surprises us each day with what he’s accomplished and what he continues to do.”

Ryan Straschnitzki’s stay in the City of Brotherly Love will likely include another stop.

“I heard there’s pretty good Philly cheesesteaks,” he said.

Straschnitzki is expected to remain here for treatment for at least four weeks.