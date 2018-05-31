Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HORSHAM, Pa. (CBS) — A boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Horsham, Montgomery County.

The Horsham Water & Sewer Authority sent the notice to customers within the area bounded by Limekiln Pike, County Line, Blair Mill and Welsh Roads.

The advisory has been issued due to a malfunction of the disinfection system at one of the operating wells.

“Horsham Water & Sewer Authority advises you to use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice,” they said in a statement.

The water and sewer authority believes this situation has been resolved, but the advisory remains in place as a precautionary measure until lab results confirm the issue is resolved.

It is not known yet how long the advisory will be in place for.