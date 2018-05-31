PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the face in Philadelphia’s Fern Rock section.

Police believe the victim tried to drive himself to the hospital Wednesday night, but wound up crashing his car near Einstein Medical Center.

Shortly before the crash, an officer noticed that the victim was driving erratically.

The officer drove the 30-year-old victim to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police later located the shooting scene at 12th and Medary Avenue in Fern Rock.

If you have any information about the shooting, call police.