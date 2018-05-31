Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the peacocks that escaped from the Philadelphia Zoo has been found dead as the search continues for the other three birds on the loose.

The zoo says one of the peacocks was found dead, most likely due to getting hit by a vehicle. The remaining three peacocks have not yet been found.

The peacocks caused traffic delays on I-76 before eventually hopping off the highway on Wednesday night.

.@PAStatePolice I LOVE you all for the work you are doing right now in trying to help these Peacocks make it safely across 76. ❤️❤️❤️!!! We are watching. pic.twitter.com/8DtxlO5sfP — Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) May 31, 2018

The zoo is asking people not to approach the peacocks because they may be nervous being out of their normal environment.

The peacocks are known for roaming freely around the Philadelphia Zoo.