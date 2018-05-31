Filed Under:InstaStory, Local TV, Philadelphia Zoo, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the peacocks that escaped from the Philadelphia Zoo has been found dead as the search continues for the other three birds on the loose.

The zoo says one of the peacocks was found dead, most likely due to getting hit by a vehicle. The remaining three peacocks have not yet been found.

The peacocks caused traffic delays on I-76 before eventually hopping off the highway on Wednesday night.

Poll: New Jersey Rating Hits 38-Year Low As Quality Of Life Views Drop

The zoo is asking people not to approach the peacocks because they may be nervous being out of their normal environment.

Philadelphia Police Release Surveillance Video Of Shooting That Injured 7-Year-Old Girl 

The peacocks are known for roaming freely around the Philadelphia Zoo.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch