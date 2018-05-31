Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A school in North Philadelphia was placed on lockdown Thursday after someone reported seeing a student with a gun, school officials say.

The report prompted the lockdown of Tanner Duckrey School, located at 1501 Diamond Street, just before 10 a.m.

Police searched the school and found a BB gun on a student. That student was taken into custody.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after and all parents were notified.

Shortly after, around 11:45 a.m., authorities say Temple University police called about two men who were stopped in reference to the lockdown and were taken into custody. No weapon was recovered in that incident.

The incident remains under investigation.