MELVILLE, N.Y. (CBS) – We’ve learned a stunt pilot killed in a plane crash on Long Island is from Doylestown.

The vintage World War II plane burst into flames after going down in Melville, New York. The aircraft came within a few hundred feet from some homes, but they were not damaged.

Officials say the pilot, who was the only person on board, was part of an acrobatic team. One witness says the aircraft was flying in formation with other planes before the crash.

The FAA is investigating.