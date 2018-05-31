Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DOVER, Del. (CBS/AP) — Delaware will allow sports betting in the state next week.

Gov. John Carney’s office announced on Thursday the state will launch a full-scale sports gaming operation at all three casinos in the state beginning on June 5. A recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting.

“Delaware has all necessary legal and regulatory authority to move forward with a full-scale sports gaming operation, and we look forward to next week’s launch,” Carney said in a statement. “We’re hopeful that this will bring even more visitors into Delaware to see firsthand what our state has to offer.”

Delaware lawmakers passed legislation in 2009 authorizing the state lottery office to promulgate regulations for betting on any professional or collegiate sporting event, except for games involving Delaware colleges or universities.

Sports betting will be offered at Delaware Park, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino and Harrington Raceway & Casino. People will be allowed to bet on professional baseball, football, hockey, basketball, soccer, golf and auto racing.

