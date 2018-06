Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MORTON, Pa. (CBS) — Production for “Creed 2” made a stop in Delaware County.

There was some activity at Rios Pharmacy in Morton Thursday, but unfortunately, no star sightings.

“Creed 2” is the latest installment in the “Rocky” film franchise.

It has been filming across the Philadelphia-area for several weeks now.

The movie, starring Sylvester Stallone and Michael B. Jordan, is set to hit theaters November 21.