Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The former president of a suspended fraternity at Temple University appeared in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing. Ari Goldstein left Philadelphia’s Criminal Justice Center after the hearing was continued for a later date.

The 21-year-old is facing several charges, including attempted rape.

Philadelphia Zoo: Could Take ‘Days Or Weeks’ To Find Escaped Peacocks

Investigators say they are related to an incident in February at the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house.

Goldstein has denied the charges.

Poll: New Jersey Rating Hits 38-Year Low As Quality Of Life Views Drops

He remains free on $200,000 bail.