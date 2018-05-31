Filed Under:Alpha Epsilon Pi, Ari Goldstein, Local TV, Temple University

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The former president of a suspended fraternity at Temple University appeared in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing. Ari Goldstein left Philadelphia’s Criminal Justice Center after the hearing was continued for a later date.

The 21-year-old is facing several charges, including attempted rape.

Investigators say they are related to an incident in February at the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house.

Goldstein has denied the charges.

He remains free on $200,000 bail.

