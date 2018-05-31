Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

OAKLAND, Calif. (CBS/AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver urges the Philadelphia 76ers to both quickly and thoroughly resolve the investigation into whether team president Bryan Colangelo used Twitter inappropriately.

Santoliquito: Whether Bryan Colangelo Is Guilty Or Not, He Has To Go

Silver, speaking Thursday before Game 1 of the Cleveland-Golden State matchup at the NBA Finals news conference, said he has talked with 76ers officials after the story about five Twitter accounts and how they were used was broken by The Ringer earlier this week.

“Here we are, Game 1 of the finals, it’s not necessarily something that we want to be talking about,” Silver said. “But it’s the reality of this league. And so I have no information beyond that, other than that investigation is underway.”

The 76ers retained an independent law firm to determine whether Colangelo used the Twitter accounts. The situation could overshadow Philadelphia’s efforts this summer to land any of the top players who will be free agents — a list that includes LeBron James, who’s appearing in the NBA Finals for the eighth consecutive year.

Online Privacy Expert Says Strong Circumstantial Case Bryan Colangelo Linked To Alleged Twitter Accounts

Among the targets of harsh or critical comments on those Twitter accounts: Philadelphia players Joel Embiid and Markelle Fultz, former 76ers general manager Sam Hinkie, Toronto Raptors executive Masai Ujiri and former Sixers players Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel. Embiid has said he does not believe that Colangelo wrote the tweets, dismissing the story as “insane.”

Colangelo has acknowledged using one of the accounts to monitor NBA happenings.

“Let’s find out what’s going on,” Silver said. “We have to separate the chatter and sort of what either fans or frankly the media are saying from the facts. The first thing we have to do here is determine what the actual facts are in this circumstance.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)