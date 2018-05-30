Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A flock of peacocks, who likely escaped from the Philadelphia Zoo, caused traffic delays on I-76 on Wednesday night.

.@PAStatePolice I LOVE you all for the work you are doing right now in trying to help these Peacocks make it safely across 76. ❤️❤️❤️!!! We are watching. pic.twitter.com/8DtxlO5sfP — Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) May 31, 2018

CBS3 was there as Pennsylvania State Police helped to guide the peacocks off the road.

The Philadelphia Zoo says they believe that four of their peacocks ventured past the zoo around 8 p.m.

“The Zoo is home to a free-roaming peacock flock that lives on Zoo grounds and is cared for by the Zoo’s animal and veterinary staff. The peacocks do sometimes venture past the Zoo’s gates and typically return home on their own,” officials said in a statement.

… more of the State Police Peacock escort ❤️👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/FMq8oeolgz — Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) May 31, 2018

After resisting arrest, two peacocks were helped over the wall as two others watched comfortably in a tree off the road.

After resisting apprehension 2 peacocks were helped over the wall and the other two are now sitting comfortably in a tree. I’d call that a @PAStatePolice success and a close to #Cockwatch2018 — Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) May 31, 2018

“The peacocks will have gone to roost for the night, the safest decision for the peacocks and Zoo staff is to wait until daylight,” officials added.

The zoo says they will work with police in the morning to locate the adventurous flock.