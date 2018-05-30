BREAKING: Wildwood Police Release Body Cam Footage Of Controversial Beach Arrest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Louisiana televangelist is asking his followers for donations to buy a $54 million private jet.

Jesse Duplantis runs a church outside of New Orleans.

More than 750,000 people watch his sermons online.

He is the second prominent televangelist this year to preach the virtues of a private jet.

In January, Texas-based Kenneth Copeland announced the blessing of a new multi-million dollar “Gulfstream Five.”

Both pastors defended their need to buy these top of the line jets.

 

