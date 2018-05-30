Filed Under:ben simmons, Kendall Jenner, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The New York Post’s Page Six is reporting Sixers star Ben Simmons is dating a member of the Kardashian clan.

The report says Kendall Jenner and Simmons were spotted together twice recently, once in Los Angeles and again in Manhattan.

While Simmons is in contention for “Rookie of the Year,” the supermodel and reality star is rebounding from a relationship with a different NBA star.

Simmons was previously linked to singer Tinashe, according to reports.

