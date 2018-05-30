Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (CBS/AP) — Three people were arrested after authorities say two officers were struck by a car and a police horse was hit in the face during a brawl in Delaware.

News outlets cite a joint release from Dewey Beach police and the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement saying a “disorderly and angry crowd” of around 20 to 30 surrounded officers early Sunday. Police say 22-year-old Taevon Potts had been pushing and yelling at people and resisted arrest.

Rehoboth Beach police, state troopers and DATE responded to help with crowd control. Two DATE agents suffered minor injuries when 32-year-old Sherelle L. Evans refused to stop her car.

Potts and Evans were both arrested. Twenty-three-year-old Gavin Coco was charged with offensive touching of a law enforcement officer for punching the horse, who was uninjured.

It’s unclear whether they have lawyers.

