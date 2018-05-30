Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating an accident involving a SEPTA bus Wednesday that left several people injured, after SEPTA officials say a confrontation broke out between the drivers.

A SEPTA Route 33 bus and a car collided near College and Ridge Avenues, around 12:30 p.m,

SEPTA officials tell Eyewitness News a confrontation ensued between the bus driver and car driver.

Fire officials say seven people were transported to nearby hospitals.

The incident is currently under investigation.