Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating an accident involving a SEPTA bus Wednesday that left several people injured, after SEPTA officials say a confrontation broke out between the drivers.
A SEPTA Route 33 bus and a car collided near College and Ridge Avenues, around 12:30 p.m,
SEPTA officials tell Eyewitness News a confrontation ensued between the bus driver and car driver.
Fire officials say seven people were transported to nearby hospitals.
The incident is currently under investigation.