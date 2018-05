Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey school bus driver involved in a deadly collision was in a Morristown courtroom on Wednesday.

Hudy Muldrow, 77, was behind the wheel of a bus that crashed into a dump truck in Mount Olive, Morris County.

A 10-year-old student and a teacher were killed.

Muldrow faces two counts of vehicular homicide.

A judge has released Muldrow from jail, under the condition that he give up his driver’s license.