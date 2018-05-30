Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PATERSON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State Police is looking for a man who allegedly abducted his young son and punched the child’s mother in the face on Wednesday morning.

Police say 30-year-old George Berry arrived at the Paterson residence of his child’s mother in violation of a domestic violence restraining order, kicked in the front door and punched her in the face around 7 a.m.

Police say Berry then took 10-month-old Reign Berry and fled in a silver Chrysler Town and Country. An Amber Alert was initially issued, but the child was located safely. Police are still searching for Berry.

Berry is described as a 5-foot-7 black male who weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Paterson police at 973-321-1111.