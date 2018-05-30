Filed Under:George Berry, Local TV, Reign Berry

PATERSON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State Police is looking for a man who allegedly abducted his young son and punched the child’s mother in the face on Wednesday morning.

george berry photo New Jersey State Police Looking For Man Who Allegedly Abducted Son, Punched Woman In Face

Police say 30-year-old George Berry arrived at the Paterson residence of his child’s mother in violation of a domestic violence restraining order, kicked in the front door and punched her in the face around 7 a.m.

Police say Berry then took 10-month-old Reign Berry and fled in a silver Chrysler Town and Country. An Amber Alert was initially issued, but the child was located safely. Police are still searching for Berry.

george and son New Jersey State Police Looking For Man Who Allegedly Abducted Son, Punched Woman In Face

George Berry and his son, Reign. (credit: New Jersey State Police)

Berry is described as a 5-foot-7 black male who weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Paterson police at 973-321-1111.

