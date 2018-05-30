Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Attention doughnut lovers!
Friday is National Doughnut Day and there are tons of doughnut deals.
Dunkin’ Donuts will offer a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage on June 1. The free donuts included in the offer are Boston Kreme, Glazed and Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles.
Duck Donuts is giving away one free classic doughnut which includes bare, cinnamon sugar and powdered sugar.
Krispy Kreme is offering one free doughnut of your choice, no purchase necessary.
Offer.com reports the Fractured Prune Doughnuts is offering one free OC Sand doughnut at participating stores.
Burger King is even channeling their sweet side, the fast-food chain is offering the Whopper Donut at select locations. The Whopper will be served with a doughnut hole and comes with a mini-slider size whopper.
Walmart will be giving away free doughnuts to customers and expects to give away 1.2 million doughnuts by the end of the day.
National Doughnut Day was started in 1938 to honor The Salvation Army’s “Donut Lassies,” who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War 1.