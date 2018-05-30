In this photo illustration, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts are seen on May 9, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Attention doughnut lovers!

Friday is National Doughnut Day and there are tons of doughnut deals.

Dunkin’ Donuts will offer a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage on June 1. The free donuts included in the offer are Boston Kreme, Glazed and Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles.

#NationalDonutDay is coming, Friday 6/1! Treat Do' Self to a FREE donut with the purchase of any beverage. 🍩🎉❤️ pic.twitter.com/9Z0ERZBmno — Dunkin' Donuts (@dunkindonuts) May 30, 2018

Duck Donuts is giving away one free classic doughnut which includes bare, cinnamon sugar and powdered sugar.

Duck Donuts is celebrating National Donut Day by giving away a FREE bare, cinnamon sugar, or powdered donut to anyone that comes in on Friday, June 1st…NO purchase necessary!https://t.co/zdyCdCpCkj pic.twitter.com/hbaYPzA7ym — The MoCo Show (@TheMoCoShow) May 29, 2018

Krispy Kreme is offering one free doughnut of your choice, no purchase necessary.

But really, who turns down a free doughnut? Limit one per customer, no purchase necessary on #NationalDoughnutDay! pic.twitter.com/xUmstC6KRo — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 30, 2018

Offer.com reports the Fractured Prune Doughnuts is offering one free OC Sand doughnut at participating stores.

Burger King is even channeling their sweet side, the fast-food chain is offering the Whopper Donut at select locations. The Whopper will be served with a doughnut hole and comes with a mini-slider size whopper.

Whopper Donuts will be available at select locations on National Donut Day, June 1! They also will be served with adorable, little mini sliders as donut holes.

Here's the locations, for those lucky enough to live there: 128 Tremont Street, Boston

1100 … https://t.co/BYj1MOBf5Q pic.twitter.com/nVVEXVwa2c — Candy Hunting (@CandyHunting) May 30, 2018

Walmart will be giving away free doughnuts to customers and expects to give away 1.2 million doughnuts by the end of the day.

National Doughnut Day was started in 1938 to honor The Salvation Army’s “Donut Lassies,” who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War 1.