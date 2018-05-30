BREAKING: Confrontation Breaks Out Following Crash Involving SEPTA Bus, Officials Say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A contractor died after becoming trapped underneath a piece of machinery that was being removed from the pressroom of a Pennsylvania newspaper.

The Lehigh County coroner says the man became trapped at The Morning Call in Allentown on Tuesday afternoon. Crews have been dismantling the printing press after the paper’s printing operations moved to Jersey City, New Jersey.

The coroner says the victim is a 32-year-old man from Cape Coral, Florida. His name wasn’t immediately released.

The Morning Call reports that newsroom workers heard a loud boom shortly after 5 p.m. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Publisher and editor Robert York expressed “heartfelt sympathy” to the man’s family and says the company is cooperating with authorities. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified of the contractor’s death.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

