MAPLE GLEN, Pa. (CBS) — There are all different kinds of yoga, but now animals are getting in on the practice.

This is no ordinary yoga class in Maple Glen, Montgomery County. The sessions are outside on a farm and they feature baby goats and horses.

“I think the whole thing is special; the whole concept is special. It’s definitely not something you’ve heard before,” said Angela Stevenson, a participant.

The goats provide some fun challenges and the horses put a special emphasis on balance.

“The stretches are definitely different because you’re also trying to keep yourself on the horse at the same time. So, you’re using your core muscles a lot more than you would on the floor,” said Brittany Humphries, a participant.

The horses have special training to participate in the yoga classes.

“The horses also really get into it, which is a lot of fun because you kind of learn to work together,” said Humphries.

Yoga aims to unite the mind, body and soul in a way that eases tension, reduces inflammation and promotes well being. Practicing with animals outside can reportedly make it even more therapeutic.

“Yoga really quiets your mind, reduces stress and anxiety,” said Kristin Sutch. “The horse yoga is a way to be out in nature, really become present with animals and nature and let the worries of the world drift away.”

The goats and some of the horses used in those yoga classes are rescued. They are not only helping people, they too get a second chance and a new purpose.

