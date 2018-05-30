Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are still searching for the suspect involved in a double shooting that left a young girl injured on Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Emerald and Tioga Streets.

“It sound like fireworks. You can see the lights going boom boom boom, you know like sparkly,” said the victim’s mother, Shaniqua Brown.

Brown says her daughter, Shakaylah, was the victim of a drive-by shooting where shots rang out nearly two blocks away.

“I pulled her shirt to check to see why she’s saying ‘my back,’ and I saw the bullet sticking out of her back and I freaked out,” said Brown.

Shakayla’s aunt, Nancy Rodriguez says there was an outdoor church service happening just feet away.

“All of the kids was outside playing and everything. We had the preachers, the church people and everything preaching,” said Rodriguez.

Brown drove her daughter to Saint Christopher’s Hospital.

“When they went to see if they could take the bullet out, it fell out on its own so thank God, God is so good,” she said.

A 23-year-old man was also shot in the arm.

Some neighbors say they’re living in fear.

“We need the police to protect us because innocent people because innocent people keep getting shot,” said one man.

“I just want to know if anybody knows anything, please say something like that’s a seven-year-old baby, a baby. She hasn’t even lived a life yet,” said Brown.

Shakayla Brown is back home resting. Police have not yet identified any suspects or made any arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.