PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A female Philadelphia student has been awarded with one of the Boy Scouts of America’s highest honors.

Avery Sytsma was awarded the Summit Award at her Court of Honor this past Saturday. Avery is the first person to receive the Summit Award in the Cradle of Liberty Council, Boy Scouts of America.

“Being the first person in the council to earn the Summit Award – I hope others are inspired and motivated to keep pushing forward and earn their Summit as well,” said Avery.

Avery is part of Northeast Philadelphia’s Venturing Crew 1776. Venturing, which is a youth development program of the Boy Scouts of America, helps young people become responsible and caring adults.

Avery was also awarded with the Council Venturing Leadership Award and the Union League’s Good Citizen Award.