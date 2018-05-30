Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Falls Township are searching for a man who they say attempted to steal a vehicle with a child in the backseat at a gas station on Wednesday.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. at the Sunoco located in the 8000 block of New Falls Road.

Police say the owner of the car was pumping gas when a man in his early 20s entered the vehicle and started to drive forward before exiting and fleeing on foot. Police say there was a young child in a car seat in the rear of the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Authorities have released this picture of the alleged suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (215) 949-9100.