BREAKING: Wildwood Police Release Body Cam Footage Of Controversial Beach Arrest
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Falls Township are searching for a man who they say attempted to steal a vehicle with a child in the backseat at a gas station on Wednesday.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. at the Sunoco located in the 8000 block of New Falls Road.

Police say the owner of the car was pumping gas when a man in his early 20s entered the vehicle and started to drive forward before exiting and fleeing on foot. Police say there was a young child in a car seat in the rear of the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Authorities have released this picture of the alleged suspect.

falls attempted vechile theft new Man Wanted For Allegedly Trying To Steal Car At Gas Station With Child In Back Seat

Credit: Falls Twp. Police

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (215) 949-9100.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch