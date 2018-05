Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A couple is in shock when they realize they were planning to do the exact same thing.

Becky McCabe got on one knee at the Memphis Zoo last week.

She had no idea that her girlfriend, Jessa also had a ring ready!

Of course, both of them said yes.

This video has gone viral on Facebook.

The couple says they have been overwhelmed by the positive response.