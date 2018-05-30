WELLS, ME (CBS Local) – A friendly dog’s “thank you” to the firefighter who rescued him from a roof has gone viral.

The pup in Wells, Maine got himself into a rough situation over the Memorial Day weekend when he escaped out the second floor window of his owner’s home and was trapped on a small porch roof.

“We received numerous calls but one concerned citizen, Phil Burke, discovered him early on and notified us. Another awesome citizen stood by with the dog until we could arrive on scene!” Wells Police wrote on Facebook.

When a firefighter climbed up to help the dog get back inside, the grateful pup became more interested in showing his appreciation than getting off the roof. Police on the ground recorded the friendly dog circling Fire Department Captain Jeff Nawfel and giving him a bunch of kisses on the face before getting a final nudge back into his home.

The dog’s “thank you” was posted on May 27 and has already been viewed over 16,000 times. “Thank you to all that called and helped save him,” officers wrote on Facebook.