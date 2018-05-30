<> on February 2, 2009 in Miami, Florida. File photo of a judge\'s gavel. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG (CBS/AP) — Former Bedford County District Attorney William Higgins, who is accused of tipping off female drug dealers and giving them lenient treatment in exchange for sex, has pleaded guilty to corruption charges.

entered his plea Wednesday, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Higgins resigned in early April after the charges were filed, saying in a statement that he’d been accused of conduct “unbecoming of a district attorney” and “unbecoming of a husband and father.”

Police said Higgins also revealed the names of confidential informants to female drug dealers with whom he was having sex, or to their friends and associates.

He pleaded guilty to 11 counts, including official oppression.

The 43-year-old Republican was sworn into office in 2004 as the state’s youngest district attorney.