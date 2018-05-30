Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

AVALON, N.J. (CBS) — The Borough of Avalon has become the first in New Jersey to provide sunscreen application dispensers.

Two sunscreen application dispensers will be located adjacent to the Avalon Beach Tag Booth at 30th Street and the beach near the popular 39th Street Playground.

Each machine will contain free SPF 30 sunscreen for the public.

The initiative hopes to remind individuals about the importance of protection from the sun’s ultraviolet rays.

“We want to gauge the interest in these sunscreen dispensers and potentially add them to additional locations in our community in the future. We are hopeful the dispensers also continue discussions between parents and children about the importance of proper protection before a day on the beach, or the playground,” said Avalon Department of Recreation Director Chuck McDonnell.

“These dispensers will be very useful in public education and conversations about how to better protect the public from the potential harmful and damaging effects to prolonged exposure to the sun,” said Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi.

The borough reached out to the Richard David Kann Melanoma Foundation to better understand how the dispensers can be placed in key locations.

The Avalon Department of Recreation will maintain the dispensers and refill them when necessary.

The foundation confirms Avalon is the first community in New Jersey to establish a partnership with them to provide the dispensers.