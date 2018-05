Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – A boy is recovering in the hospital after falling from a second floor window in Upper Darby.

It happened on the 300 block of Hampden Road.

The boy has an orbital bone fracture and lacerations to the face.

Upper Darby Police say the boy’s father told police he had left the child unattended while he looked for a job.

Both parents have been arrested. There is currently no word on charges.