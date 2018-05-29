Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new wild ride is almost ready at Six Flags Great Adventure.

Six Flags released a video showing a test run of “Cyborg Cyber Spin.”

The ride features a triple box design that allows the gondola to spin around three separate axes.

It rotates forward, backward, and sideways, simultaneously up to 70 feet in the air.

Engineers are now fine-tuning the ride and it will be open once it receives approval from the state of New Jersey.

 

