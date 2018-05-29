Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new wild ride is almost ready at Six Flags Great Adventure.

Six Flags released a video showing a test run of “Cyborg Cyber Spin.”

The ride features a triple box design that allows the gondola to spin around three separate axes.

Check out our new jaw-dropping, gyroscope-themed thrill ride, CYBORG Cyber Spin here: https://t.co/OFUSysQwuW as it takes a test run in preparation for opening in the coming weeks. Tag a friend brave enough to ride with you! #SixFlags #SixFlagsGreatAdventure pic.twitter.com/4SIbAYsLYG — Great Adventure (@SFGrAdventure) May 29, 2018

It rotates forward, backward, and sideways, simultaneously up to 70 feet in the air.

Engineers are now fine-tuning the ride and it will be open once it receives approval from the state of New Jersey.