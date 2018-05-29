Filed Under:Kevin Budianto, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former Roman Catholic High School intern is sentenced to five years in prison for transporting child pornography.

Kevin Budianto pleads guilty to one count of transportation and one count of possession of child porn.

Budianto, who worked at a Roman Catholic High School as an intern in 2013 after graduating from the school in 2012, was apprehended based on two tips from Instagram.

Budianto was also sentenced to 10 years supervised release and fined $25,000.

