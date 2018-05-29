Radio Host Rickey Smiley Gives Teen New Car After Seeing Photo Of Him Taking Bus To Graduation

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



ALABAMA (CBS) – A high school student in Alabama now has a car of his own after a photo of him taking a bus to his graduation went viral.

Radio host Rickey Smiley, who is based in Atlanta, gave 19-year-old-Corey Patrick a new SUV.

Celebrities Tyrese and Mike Epps also helped.

Smiley saw an image of Corey in full cap and gown, taking the bus to his high school graduation.

“There should be a picture of him in his cap and gown on hanging on the wall of every single house in the country with the words, ‘determination,'” said Smiley.

His family didn’t have a car.

Corey is now studying for his driver’s license. He hopes to get that this month.