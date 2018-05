Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men are in critical condition after a double shooting in West Philadelphia.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Monday on the 6100 block of Callowhill Street.

One man was shot in the head and the thigh, the other man was shot twice in the back.

Police rushed the victims to the hospital.

They’re trying to figure out what sparked the gunfire.

So far, no arrests.