LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – The Pennsylvania SPCA has rescued 15 dogs from an alleged unlicensed breeder in Lancaster County after tips that the dogs were being debarked.

doberman puppies 5 28 2018 Pennsylvania SPCA Rescues 15 Dogs In Lancaster County, 3 Found Debarked

Credit: Pennsylvania SPCA

The PSPCA says they removed 10 puppies and five adult dogs from an unlicensed breeder in Quarryville on May 24.

Officials say they found a debarked adult female husky, as well as two other adult dogs on the property who had been debarked sometime in the past.

Pennsylvania prohibits devocalization, also known as debarking, of any dog for any reason unless the procedure is performed by a licensed veterinarian using anesthesia.

german shepherd 5 28 2018 Pennsylvania SPCA Rescues 15 Dogs In Lancaster County, 3 Found Debarked

Credit: Pennsylvania SPCA

All the animals are in custody of the Pennsylvania SPCA where they are receiving medical care and will be placed in homes.

doberman lancaster 5 24 2018 Pennsylvania SPCA Rescues 15 Dogs In Lancaster County, 3 Found Debarked

Credit: Pennsylvania SPCA

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.

