LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – The Pennsylvania SPCA has rescued 15 dogs from an alleged unlicensed breeder in Lancaster County after tips that the dogs were being debarked.

The PSPCA says they removed 10 puppies and five adult dogs from an unlicensed breeder in Quarryville on May 24.

Officials say they found a debarked adult female husky, as well as two other adult dogs on the property who had been debarked sometime in the past.

Pennsylvania prohibits devocalization, also known as debarking, of any dog for any reason unless the procedure is performed by a licensed veterinarian using anesthesia.

All the animals are in custody of the Pennsylvania SPCA where they are receiving medical care and will be placed in homes.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.