PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say a 7-year-old girl and 23-year-old man were both shot in North Philadelphia Tuesday.

Police responded to the intersection of Emerald and Tioga Streets just after 8:30 p.m.

Authorities say the 7-year-old girl was shot once in the left shoulder blade and transported to an area hospital. The 23-year-old was shot once in the arm and was hospitalized. Both victims are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.