PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On Tuesday, red, white and blue flags and signs that read ‘God bless America’ still line the front of most homes on the 4500 block of E. Thompson St. in Bridesburg, a day after hundreds of people came to the neighborhood’s annual Memorial Day Parade.

But there’s a home missing part of its display.

Danielle McIlhenney showed CBS3 a photo of the tribute her husband, Andrew–an Iraq war veteran– made in front of their home.

It included his old combat boots, dog tags, and helmet. It all hung on a B.B. gun. Everything but the gun, Andrew had with him during his six years in the military. But this morning, the family discovered it all vanished.

“So many people had said how much they appreciate it,” Danielle said.

Even Andrew’s young son, Jax, knows how brave his dad is for protecting his freedom.

“He saved other marines,” Jax said.

CBS3 asked Andrew what would he say to whoever took his military memorabilia.

“Probably can’t say it on TV, I don’t know,” he said.

“It’s not about the value, it’s more of the sentimental stuff,” his wife added.

Late Tuesday afternoon CBS3 learned that the dog tags and combat boots were returned but the BB gun and helmet remain missing.

Neighbors are now reviewing security video to see if their cameras captured the crime.