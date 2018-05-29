Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) — At Marino’s of Mullica Hill, grabbing a tasty crowd favorite dubbed the “Torre,” which its name from a 20-year-old employee there who is battling ovarian cancer, helps in big way.

The “Torre” consists of hummus, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and Spring Mix, a few favorites of Victoria “Torre” Flynn, an employee at Marino’s.

Recently, Flynn received a surprising diagnosis that she had ovarian cancer.

Currently, Flynn is undergoing an aggressive treatment plan but she continues work one day a week.

Since putting the “Torre” sandwich on the menu to raise money for Flynn’s Relay For Life team on June 8, a reported 213 “Torre’s” have been sold, raising close to $900.

To donate to Victoria Flynn’s Relay For Life team, click here.