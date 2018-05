Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After getting some much-needed love, Philadelphia’s Love Park officially re-opens Wednesday.

The city will hold a grand re-opening celebration for the new-look park across the street from City Hall.

It’s been undergoing renovations since February 2016.

Robert Indiana, Artist Known For LOVE Sculpture, Dies At 89

There will be food, music, performers and giveaways when the celebration starts at 11 a.m.