Philadelphia Eagles long snapper Jon Dorenbos (46) is shown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, October 9, 2016. (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Former Eagles long snapper Jon Dorenbos will be among several grand marshalls to lead Ocean City’s Night in Venice parade.

The parade will be held on July 28 with the theme “TV’s Greatest Hits.”

Officials say a lineup of stars will lead the boat parade including, teen singing sensation Jackie Evancho, Jon Dorenbos and Laurie Hernandez and Val Chmerkovskiy of “Dancing With the Stars” fame.

Thousands will line the bayfront to take part in the 64th annual celebration.

Before the parade, Dorenbos will host a magic show at the Ocean City Music Pier on Friday, July 27. A meet and greet will be held before the 8 p.m. show.

Visitors will also get a chance to meet Laurie Hernandez and Val Chmerkovskiy and even take part in a master dance class on Saturday, July 28.

On Sunday, July 29, the Ocean City Pops will feature the vocal talents of Jackie Evancho.

To learn more about Night In Venice Weekend, CLICK HERE.