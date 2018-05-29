Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MACUNGIE, Pa. (CBS) — Now this is a bet every Eagles fan wants to win. A groom was allowed to wear an Eagles jersey during his wedding ceremony after making a bet with his now wife.

A reminder of who won the super bowl (ahem, that would be the @Eagles) and the payoff of the greatest wedding day bet of all time, also featuring @cj_wentz!#FlyEaglesFly #wedding #PAwedding pic.twitter.com/yZ0du5VmEL — Tag Visual Media (@TagVisualMedia) May 27, 2018

Matt Carson of Tag Visual Media filmed the wedding ceremony for Jennifer Sullivan and Patrick Hanks at Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Macungie on Saturday.

Carson tells CBS Philly the happy couple had a bet – if the Eagles won the Super Bowl he would be allowed to wear an Eagles jersey during the wedding.

Thanks to the Eagles winning their first Super Bowl, Sullivan lost the bet and Hanks put on a Carson Wentz jersey during the ceremony.

The wedding guests then started an Eagles chant and the “Eagles Fight Song” played over the speakers.