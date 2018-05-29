Filed Under:Jennifer Sullivan, Local TV, Patrick Hanks, Philadelphia Eagles, Talkers

MACUNGIE, Pa. (CBS) — Now this is a bet every Eagles fan wants to win. A groom was allowed to wear an Eagles jersey during his wedding ceremony after making a bet with his now wife.

Matt Carson of Tag Visual Media filmed the wedding ceremony for Jennifer Sullivan and Patrick Hanks at Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Macungie on Saturday.

Carson tells CBS Philly the happy couple had a bet – if the Eagles won the Super Bowl he would be allowed to wear an Eagles jersey during the wedding.

eagles jersey wedding Groom Rocks Eagles Jersey During Wedding Ceremony After Winning Super Bowl Bet With Wife

(credit: Tag Visual Media)

Thanks to the Eagles winning their first Super Bowl, Sullivan lost the bet and Hanks put on a Carson Wentz jersey during the ceremony.

The wedding guests then started an Eagles chant and the “Eagles Fight Song” played over the speakers.

